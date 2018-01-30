Facebook's Emojification of Communication 80-91% Daily Use - Increases Authenticity & Happiness?

Many people communicating via text messages, emoji and GIFs are finding that they a feel fully expressed and have deeper communication reports a Facebook study.

Facebook contends that with the rise in screen-based communication, we’re returning to more visual expression,driven by a desire for intimacy in a hectic world and an urgent need to release emotions. Bound by hurried schedules, we’re seeking new creative outlets for unique connection, and inventing a new kind of cave art through emojis, GIFs, and camera-based messaging.

Emojis present a fun, easy-to-use language for emotional expression that can’t be subverted by auto-correct. We can create a unique “language” that our closest friends will recognize and quickly translate into more complex conversations of subtext and shared experiences. Instead of sending a loud, all caps email, with a hundred exclamation points, that may not be seen for hours, we can slyly quip a couple of emojis that hit home right away.As the world continues to globalize, and communication is more and more diverse, visual messaging is becoming a new universal language, opening up possibilities for greater connection and communication, notes the report.

Facebook Messenger users told Facebook they are often bolder, more impulsive, and more open and honest when they communicate via messaging, which ultimately leads to authentic conversations and deeper relationships. While some say it makes them impulsive, people who message more have

more authentic relationships.

Facebook Messenger surveys indicate:

66% of those who message more have more authentic conversations.

61% of those who message more have more authentic relationships.

56% have responded to a message using a GIF.

56% have sent a message only using emojis.

91% of teenagers (13-18) message every day.

80% of adults (19-64) message every day.

The study found there is widespread, global agreement that communication has changed as people embrace more varied methods. Facebook Messenger users believe that instead of distancing friends and family members from each other, our diversifying toolkit is associated with a rise in the vibrancy and fulfillment of our social lives. The more means people communicate the happier they tend to feel.

While most people continue to see face-to-face conversation as most fitting for many serious, emotionally-laden topics, an increase in messaging doesn't mean the users stopped meeting in-person. There appears to be a direct correlation between more messaging and greater in-person connection. Whether sending a message across the ocean to a vacationing friend, or across the street before having coffee,messaging provides a quick, succinct means of keeping life moving.

The Facebook report notes that if you’re on the sending or the receiving end, messaging keeps ideas and agendas in focus and communication up-to-the-minute.

Between our hectic schedules,compressed timelines and an ever-expanding world, messaging is a tool that allows users to reach out and keep connections and relationships alive at any time. Facebook contends that messaging acts as an interpersonal“appetizer” so you can sit down and share a long, enjoyable meal later. This table will accommodate a crowd.

However there is a bit of conflict in the stats, because messaging for 51% have replace other forms of communications.