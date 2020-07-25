Flip Back to the Future Samsung Intros Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Samsu ng Electronics Co., Ltd. introduced the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, a device that pairs the statement-making smartphone with the lightning-fast speeds of 5G to continue inspiring all-new mobile experiences.1 With 5G networks expanding across the globe, people are now experiencing the impact 5G can have on the mobile experience, helping them share more, play more, and do more, faster.

“At Samsung, we continue to put the power of 5G in millions of consumers’ hands. We continually demonstrate our commitment to make 5G more accessible to more people,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “We are excited to bring next-generation speed and connectivity to the Galaxy Z Flip which further expands our portfolio of 5G devices, empowering consumers with meaningful experiences to help them do more of what they love.”

Next-Generation Performance

The Galaxy Z Flip introduced a stylish and compact form factor that reinforced Samsung’s ongoing commitment to expanding the foldable category. Now with 5G, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G can bring blazing-fast speeds to the palm-sized foldable device, making it easier than ever to stay connected with followers, friends and family.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is the first device in Samsung’s Galaxy line-up to feature the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 Plus 5G Mobile Platform. This new platform maximizes the power of 5G with revved up performance to deliver faster and more efficient on-device processing with sharper imagery through improved graphics rendering.