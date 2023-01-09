Avoid Racial Profiling Problems with Make it Home Safe

Here's an app that could help save lives and prevent misunderstanding and miscommunication.

The 'Make it Home Safe' traffic stop app.

The app provides safety and security for citizens and police during traffic stops. Police can view the license, registration and insurance documents of the driver. Then police can send a notification of the violation to the driver before leaving the police car.

Loved ones can receive notifications of the exact location of the driver being pulled over. Video can be recorded.

The app, developed by Carlton and Pamela Vreen, was inspired by Carlton's past law enforcement racial profiling experiences.

The promotional video says 'Make it Home Safe' takes the stress and fear out of traffic stops making them safer, simpler and better for drivers and law enforcement.

The website notes that tensions between police and the public are at an all-time high specifically for African Americans. Traffic stops are some of the most common interactions people of color have with police. They are the most stressful part of driving. Though routine, traffic stops are also stressful for police, they don’t know who is behind the wheel and have no way to verify identity until after getting out of the police vehicle.



Features of the app include: