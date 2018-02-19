Why you are not safe when criminals use cell phone blockers, jammers & other devices

WARNING! Criminals are using RF signal blockers spammers and devices to block cell phone signals to perpetrate crimes and thwart law enforcement.

Recently, I became extremely aware of the use of cell phone signal blockers by criminals for assaults in isolated places. My friend's daughter who is 23 years old and attractive was driving from Arizona to Los Angeles. She stopped at an isolated rest stop and noticed a suspicious man sitting in a van.

She needed to use the restroom. For safety she took her cell phone with her while she was talking to a friend on the phone. After she went to the ladies room, suddenly the cell phone signal died. At that moment, she became aware that the man was trying to get into the ladies room and close the door. She pushed the door out, while he was pushing it to block her from leaving. In the process, her finger was broken because her figure was caught in the door. Finally, she kicked the door open and ran into her car and drove off.

“I knew something was wrong when the phone cut out,” said Marilyn (not her real name) told me. She had pepper spray in her purse in the car. Her boyfriend and other friends told her that she should keep the pepper spray on her key chain.

RF, GPS and signal blockers are readily available with instructions on the internet. A cheap cell phone signal blocker for under $150 can block signals for 30 feet with two hours of battery life. That’s enough blockage to rape someone in an isolated restroom.

I am writing this article so that vulnerable females do not assume that if they are walking down or in an isolated space that they are safe because they can always make a cell phone call.

Rapists realize that they will not be able to sexually assault someone if that person can call the police immediately. They can buy or make cell phone signal blockers which are not illegal but readily available.

"It you feel. suspicious about an isolated place, you should listen to your gut instinct," a park police officer told me at our local parade, who suggested that screaming as loud as you can often will scare criminals away.

Yes, cell blockers or jammers are illegal but it doesn't prevent the sale or use of them by criminals who are getting smarter all the time.

“In recent years, the number of websites offering “cell jammers” or similar devices designed to block communications and create a “quiet zone” in vehicles, schools, theaters, restaurants, and other places has increased substantially. While these devices are marketed under different names, such as signal blockers, GPS jammers, or text stoppers, they have the same purpose. We remind and warn consumers that it is a violation of federal law to use a cell jammer or similar devices that intentionally block, jam, or interfere with authorized radio communications such as cell phones, police radar, GPS, and Wi-Fi. Despite some marketers’ claims, consumers cannot legally use jammers within the United States, nor can retailers lawfully sell them,” the FCC website states.

Marilyn contacted the police who will be monitoring the rest stop. Even in the best case scenario where someone who is victim of a crime and can call or text 911, in the time it takes for police to arrive, someone can be seriously injured or assaulted. Restrooms often only have one door and no windows to escape if you are locked inside. Please always think about an escape route.

These kinds of things generally don't get out into the public, however, we believe that parents, young people and concerned friends should be aware of that carrying a cell phone with you every where does not make you.

What we think is important to realize that if you are in a place that you think is not safe, you need to practice precaution bring your pepper spray and any other safety device with you. A cell phone does not ensure that a crime will not be committed. It is very helpful to get help but the police cannot get there as fast as we always want them to.

We also advise that you be aware when you are in unsafe conditions and to walk with an escort if you think there is a major problem. We urge you to share this information with all your friends, mothers, schools and any safety organization to get the word out.