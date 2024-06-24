Samsung Releases Lighter Super AMOLED Galaxy Watch FE for Health Wellness, Fitness & Tracking

Samsung Electronics announced the release of Galaxy Watch FE,1 a new addition to the Samsung smartwatch lineup designed to extend Samsung’s advanced and holistic wellness experience to even more users. Incorporating the groundbreaking hardware performance and advanced health and fitness monitoring features2 of Galaxy Watch, the Galaxy Watch FE features a stylish design and durable design. This new smartwatch is ideal for those looking to begin their journey to improve their overall wellness with comprehensive insights.

“At Samsung, we strive to bring health and fitness monitoring capabilities to as many people around the world as possible, helping them to make the changes needed to improve their wellness daily and help them reach their goals,” said Junho Park, VP and Head of the Galaxy Ecosystem Product Planning Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “We’re excited to add the new Galaxy Watch FE to our wearables portfolio, offering more people access to personalized health insights that empower them to be motivated and stay healthier day and night.”

Style and Durability That Powers Everyday Wellness

The Galaxy Watch FE, available in a size of 40mm, offers a refreshed look and feel based on the iconic design of the Galaxy Watch series. It comes in three colors — Black, Pink Gold and Silver — with new watch bands3 featuring distinct blue and orange stitching, enhancing the design and providing a stylish device that complements any look. In addition, Galaxy Watch FE offers a variety of new watch faces that allow users to customize their watch, while the one-click band also makes it easy to switch the band to mix and match to meet their style. Galaxy Watch FE features a Sapphire Crystal glass offering superior durability, which provides users with protection against scratches during day-to-day use.

Making Every Day Healthier and More Motivated

Equipped with Samsung’s advanced BioActive Sensor, Galaxy Watch FE provides an array of powerful fitness and wellness functions that deliver personalized and actionable tips around the clock. To support better sleep for a good start to each day, Galaxy Watch FE offers a variety of advanced sleep features,4 from monitoring sleep patterns to sleep coaching5 and helping to create a sleep-friendly environment.6 Plus, users can monitor their holistic heart health with a pack of heart health monitoring features. Galaxy Watch FE offers HR Alert to detect abnormally high or low heart rates and the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN)7 feature to proactively monitor heart rhythms suggestive of atrial fibrillation (Afib). In addition, users can get a deeper understanding of their heart health by monitoring Blood Pressure8 and ECG.9

Users can track more than 100 different workouts along with their progress right from their wrist. For runners, advanced running analysis helps users not only analyze overall performance to maximize efficiency but can also provide insights and guidance to help prevent injury so they can keep moving toward their goals. For a more optimal running experience, Personalized Heart Rate Zone10 helps users set their own goals based on their physical capabilities.

Galaxy Watch FE helps users achieve their health goals and stay motivated. Body Composition11 provides comprehensive body and fitness data as indicators to track progress. In addition, users can receive motivational messages throughout their wellness journey to keep improving.

Experiences Powered by the Galaxy Ecosystem12

As with every Galaxy Watch series, the FE offers seamless connected experiences between Samsung Galaxy devices. Users can quickly and easily locate their phone when disconnected from their Watch with Find My Phone.13 Remotely control your connected Samsung smartphone camera with Camera Controller14 to switch mode, change angle or zoom right from the wrist. Galaxy Watch FE supports Samsung Wallet,15 meaning users can pay for purchases as well as access identification cards such as their driver’s license or student ID on their smartwatch for a truly all-in-one digital wallet.

Product Specifications

Galaxy Watch FE Material & Color17 Aluminum case Black, Pink Gold, Silver Dimensions18

& Weight19 39.3 x 40.4 x 9.8mm / 26.6g Display 1.2-inch, 396×396, Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display Processor Exynos W920 Dual Core 1.18GHz Memory

& Storage 1.5GB memory + 16GB storage Battery20 (typical) 247mAh WPC-based wireless charging OS21 Wear OS Powered by Samsung UI One UI 5 Watch Sensors Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Connectivity LTE<,22 Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo Durability 5ATM + IP6823 / MIL-STD-810H Compatibility Android 11.0 or higher and with more than 1.5GB of memory24

