Apple Updates iPhone & Apple Watch with More Map, Payment & Fitness Features

With the release of of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and watchOS 11,, this fall, Apple is enhancing the services users love with all-new features. Updates include U.S. national park hikes and custom walking routes in Apple Maps; the ability to pay with rewards and installments with Apple Pay; new accessibility features in Apple Music; and a redesigned Apple Fitness+ experience to help users make the most of its robust library of workouts and meditations.

More Ways to Explore the World with Apple Maps

Apple Maps introduces even more ways to explore the world, including hikes and custom walking routes. Users can browse thousands of hikes across national parks in the United States — filtered by length, elevation, and route type — and save them to use while offline. Users can also create their own custom walking routes with just a few taps to plan everything from a local exercise route to a full-day walking tour in a new city. Additionally, they can save their favorite national park hikes, custom walking routes, and places to an all-new Places Library, and add personal notes about them.

Greater Flexibility with Apple Pay

Apple Pay introduces even more flexibility and choice for users when they check out online and in-app. Users can view and redeem rewards, and access installment loan offerings from eligible credit or debit cards, when making a purchase online or in-app with iPhone and iPad.1 These features will be available for any Apple Pay-enabled bank or issuer to integrate in supported markets.

With Tap to Cash, users are able to send and receive Apple Cash by holding two iPhone devices together — without having to share phone numbers.5 For example, Tap to Cash can be used to pay someone back at dinner or buy something at a garage sale.

A Redesigned Apple Fitness+ Experience

In iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and tvOS 18, Apple Fitness+, the award-winning fitness and wellness service with workouts and meditations that are welcoming to all, has been redesigned to help users make the most of its robust workout library, stay motivated, and keep consistent with their fitness routine.

New features include For You, which provides personalized recommendations; Explore, which helps users discover new activities and get inspiration; Library, which makes it easy to keep track of favorite workouts, meditations, Stacks, Custom Plans, and saved programs; search, which quickly returns specific activity types, trainers, durations, and favorite music artists; and awards and streaks reminders, which are now front and center.

In the Fitness app on iPhone, personalized Fitness+ recommendations appear in the Summary tab, so users can find their next great workout or meditation right alongside their Activity and Workout data.

With the releases of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and watchOS 11, Apple ID is renamed to Apple Account for a consistent sign-in experience across Apple services and devices, and relies on a user’s existing credentials.