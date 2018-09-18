Air Stream Streaming of Wi-Fi and Smart Apps

AT&T teamed with Airstream to bring 4G LTE connectivity to the iconic Airstream Silver Bullet. It's an industry first and AT&T is the exclusive wireless provider.

The groundbreaking feature launches in 2019 model Airstream Classic travel trailers. AT&T data plans start at $25 per month for 5 gigabytes of monthly data.1 Or for $360 get 1 year of unlimited data.2

With the connected Airstream Classic, you stay in touch with family and friends. Or take your office on your next camping trip.

There's no longer any reason to miss anything when you're unwinding at the campsite. Connect your smartphone or tablet to the Airstream's powerful Wi-Fi hotspot. And remotely monitor and control temperature, lighting, and more through the Smart Control mobile app.

Smart Control gives you:

More control -- Remotely monitor and control indoor temperature, propane tanks, battery power, water levels, lighting, awnings, ventilation and more through the mobile app.

Connectivity -- Connect to 10 smartphones, tablets and smart TVs to your Airstream's Wi-Fi. Stream music, watch your favorite TV shows and stay connected to family and friends.

Peace of mind -- GPS locator guides owners back to their Airstream from an outdoor adventure.



Airstream, manufacturer of the iconic "silver bullet" travel trailer, is the longest-tenured recreational vehicle manufacturer in the world. The company's mission, as set forth by founder Wally Byam, is to create well-designed, high-quality products that allow people to follow their dreams and explore the world in home-like comfort.

A steadfast commitment to Byam's credo, "Let's not make changes, let's only make improvements," has made the aluminum Airstream trailer a timeless classic. An unwavering focus on innovation keeps the company at the forefront of technology and customer experience in both the trailer and motorized sectors.

Airstream is based in Jackson Center, Ohio, where a team of skilled craftspeople builds each trailer by hand, adding daily to the brand's reputation for quality and innovation.

Airstream is subsidiary of Elkhart, IN-based Thor Industries (NYSE : THO), the world's largest manufacturer of RVs.