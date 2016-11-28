Top Best Cyber Monday/Week Deals: Verizon, Sprint, Tracfone, Net10 & Straight Talk

For nine years, Wireless and Mobile News provided the best cheapest Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals for our readers. Today, we found some more deals for that show some of the best discounts we've seen for this year for today, Cyber Monday. Some of the deals are for today only therefore you may want to act quickly.

Verizon Wireless

For Cyber Monday, today-only at Verizon Wireless the iPhone SE for only $5.00 a month. It requires a device payment but it still a very good deal. Or you can get the Droid Turbo 2 for $10.00 a month with activation.

If you trade-in an eligible phone to Verizon wireless you can get a Samsung S7 or S7 there are some details you have to meet. If you are not upgrading Verizon will give you a free LG K8 V(device payment and activation required).

For gift buyers Verizon Wireless is offering up to 50% off accessories. Verizon also added more data to their deals with extra 2GB every month with activation of a smartphone on L or larger size plan and enjoy 2 GB of bonus data per month.

Verizon Wireless ' Cyber Monday deals include the Google Home device for $99 which at some point may integrate into smart home and car features.

Sprint to Sprint?

When you switch to Sprint with Unlimited Freedom for unlimited plans starting at $32.50 per month/line for a family of 4. It is a limited time offer only or you can get two lines of unlimited data, talk and text for $100 a month.

AT&T & Amazon Work Together for Deals

AT&T is still trying to win over other carriers' customers by offering up to $650 in credits per line to help you switch to AT&T . They are also offering $40 off Amazon Echo Black (we expect to see AT&T service interaction with the Alexa).

Get any iPhone on AT&T Next and get a 32GB iPad Mini 2 for $49.99 on 2 year agreement. It requires eligible services on both devices. Activation, early termination fees, other charges and restrictions apply.

You may qualify for monthly wireless service discounts at AT&T

Prepaid Cheap Deals for TracFone Net10 & Straight Talk

iHome Accessories Deals

Save 30% Off your total purchase plus FREE Shipping by using Code: turkey and Receive free gift (iBT55U) with any purchase of $69 or more. iHome has many great Bluetooth accessories, iPhone docks and speakers.

If you are buying a smartphone, iPhone or Android device for a gift, make sure that you fully understand the wireless company's return policy. Often wireless companies extend their return dates over the holidays into the next year. Always read the contracts carefully to make sure you understand the full terms of the deals.

Please note the prices mentioned here are as of publication. Some prices may change in different time zones and may change over night.