Moto to Mod with Amazon Alexa + Integrate Alexa with All Smartphones

Motorola is planning to create a Moto Mod that will attach to Moto smartphones to make them completely compatible with Amazon Alexa skills. Moto (now owned by Lenovo) has partnered withe Amazon. Later this year, you can purchase a Moto Mod with Amazon Alexa for the Moto Z.

With the Amazon Alexa Moto Mod, you can do daily tasks while on the go, such as controlling your smart home, checking the news, ask for Uber, and other Amazon Alexa skills using your voice. For example, when you start your commute home, you can ask Alexa to adjust your home’s temperature so it’s comfortable when you get there. Or, you can buy something from Amazon Prime without a computer or smartphone. You can also say, "Alexa, enable Feel-Goodies" and then any time when say "Alexa, do Feel-Goodies" she will say something to help you feel better about yourself.

Amazon Alexa is always on, and the Moto phones will always need to be listening. The feature gives Alexa an advantage over Google Now, that require the phone to be unlocked and have the owner input the password. The always-listening nature of Echo Dot, does have the disadvantages of battery drain and security. However, the Mod may add extra battery juice. Also Motorola phone have the extremely high battery capacity which may have little drain by the Alexa function.

There will be further integration later in the year with the Alexa and Motorola partnership. Moto will add Alexa integration into Moto phones — and you won’t have to unlock the phone first.

Alexa is becoming very popular and taking off like wildfire. The Amazon Alexa Echo Dot costs as less than $50. Amazon Alexa is currently available in the US, UK, Germany, and Austria.

You can also find Alexa integration in automobiles, and Fire TV.