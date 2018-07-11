AT&T Takes Exclusive Magic Leap for Wearable Computers

AT&T is announcing a strategic, exclusive U.S. consumer relationship and investment with Magic Leap, developer of proprietary spatial computing and experiential platforms. The agreement combines Magic Leap’s focus on transformational technology and products with AT&T’s innovative network and distribution to usher in a new kind of contextually aware, intelligent, human-computer interactivity.

“AT&T is excited to pair our pioneering technologies, unmatched network, content platform, and vast customer ecosystem with Magic Leap’s efforts to build the next generation of computing,” said AT&T Communications CEO John Donovan, who has observer rights with Magic Leap’s board. “We’re designing and offering the future of entertainment and connectivity, and this exclusive arrangement – in combination with our 5G leadership position – will open up new opportunities and experiences.”

Magic Leap’s debut product, Magic Leap One, Creator Edition, is a lightweight, wearable computer that will enrich real world experience with digital content and is scheduled to ship later this year to qualified designers and developers.

“We’ve joined with AT&T because we believe in a combined vision of expanding high-speed networks, edge computing, and deep integration with creative content,” said Rony Abovitz, Founder, President and CEO of Magic Leap. “Coupling the strength of the evolving AT&T network with Magic Leap’s spatial computing platform can transform computing experiences for people.”

This relationship establishes AT&T as the exclusive wireless distributor of Magic Leap products for consumers in the U.S. When available for consumers, AT&T customers will be among the first to experience it in select AT&T stores in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, with more markets to follow.