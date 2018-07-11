Radisys Opens Open Business Accelerator

Radisys Corporationa, global leader of open telecom solutions, announced that it has launched a new channel partner program, Open Business Accelerator, that is targeted at go-to-market solution partners to accelerate and expand the sales of disruptive open telecom solutions to service providers. Together, Radisys and its select partners will build joint solutions that leverage Radisys’ software and services integrated with its partners’ solutions, delivering best-of-breed solutions to service providers that enable them to accelerate their time-to-market.

Program Highlights

Radisys is tapping partners in each of its solution categories that advance service providers’ ability to disrupt their networks to meet the demands of 5G and connect billions of devices. The categories include:

4G and 5G Network Evolution – targets partnerships focused on RAN decomposition and evolution to 5G based on open initiatives such as TIP, CORD, xRAN, and ORAN; multi-access edge computing and SDN enabled broadband access evolution (SEBA). Media Intelligence – supports partnerships that enable real-time voice and video communications services and immersive experiences with joint solutions that leverage the flexibility of media servers to deliver service agility, service innovation and CapEx and OpEx reduction.

SDN & NFV Cloud Networking – delivers joint solutions with partners that will enable service providers to address the growing performance and scalability challenges faced by applications such as network visibility and analytics, monitoring and 5G control network overall, with reduced costs.

The Open Business Accelerator program is focused on delivering mutual benefits to Radisys and partners alike. Radisys will work with partners to develop joint sales and marketing campaigns, deliver extensive training workshops, and share product roadmaps. A dedicated Partner Experience Manager will ensure that customized co-marketing campaigns best suit the needs of each partner, while facilitating an environment for open communication and accelerated sales growth.

Radisys’ Open Business Accelerator includes open ecosystem, established, early stage, and in-development partners from around the world, extending the reach of these joint solutions to new markets and geographies.